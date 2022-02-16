Lakhimpur Medical College And Hospital Dedicated To The State

Every state village to have 2 doctors: Himanta

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 15: Chief minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that in the coming years all the villages in Assam will have at least two doctors as the state government is working towards that end.

Sarma said this on Tuesday after dedicating Lakhimpur Medical College and Hospital to the service of the people at Lakhimpur, giving yet another push to medical education and health infrastructure in the state.

With the inauguration of this medical institution, the total number of medical colleges and hospitals in Assam has gone up to eight.

It may be noted that Lakhimpur Medical College and Hospital has been built with a project cost of Rs. 500.89 crore at a sprawling 168 bighas of land.

This medical College has 100 intake capacity and with its inauguration total number of MBBS seats in Assam has now risen to 1,100. This Medical College and Hospital has 5 nos. of state-of-the-art lecture halls, accommodation facility for 430 students, 122 interns and 66 resident doctors each apart from residential quarters for medical and paramedical staff.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarma termed the day as historic in the annals of quality health care delivery system in the state. He said that with the inauguration of Lakhimpur Medical College and Hospital as the 8th medical college and hospital in the state, the advanced health care needs of the people of Dhemaji, Lakhimpur and Biswanath will be met considerably.

He also congratulated the people of Assam and all others who have been instrumental in giving shape to this hospital which according to him will be immensely helpful in rendering a quality and advanced health care system to people.

The chief minister also said that this college would be upgraded to post graduate level in the coming days to meet the need of super-speciality doctors. He also said that his government is working to introduce post graduate medical education in other medical colleges in the state which are at the moment imparting graduate level degrees.

He also said that in the next financial year the state government would set up five more medical colleges in different districts. He also said that a Cancer Hospital will also be built at Lakhimpur along with a Dental College and B. Sc Nursing institute.

The chief minister also announced that an integrated DC office would be constructed in Lakhimpur along with a mega sports complex.

Health and Family Welfare minister Keshab Mahanta, Pradan Baruah, MP, and Manab Deka, MLA also spoke on the occasion.

MLA Naba Kumar Doley, principal of Lakhimpur Medical College Dr. Anup Kumar Das and host of other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Earlier Sarma inaugurated the permanent Joyhing campus of Lakhimpur College of Veterinary science at Lakhimpur on Tuesday.

The chief minister also inaugurated a plantation project at Lakhimpur National Highway bypass as a part of the state government’s commitment to bring development in sync with beautiful nature.

Under this project, ornamental plants of around 1,600 will be planted. The plantation of the saplings is so designed that the project besides providing beauty will add serenity to the entire area. The project is being implemented under District Mineral Foundation Trust.

Dr. Sarma as a part of his Lakhimpur tour also inaugurated the BJP Lakhimpur District Office at Moidumia along NH 15. On this occasion he also interacted with the party veterans and sought their blessings.

The chief minister also inaugurated the administrative building of Lakhimpur Kendriya Mahavidyalaya.