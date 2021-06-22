Lakhimpur youth makes it to Assam Book of Records

Names of 195 countries used in Bard of Brahmaputra’s unique portrait

HT Correspondent

Lakhimpur, June 21: As a tribute to Assam’s legend, Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, a youth from 11 mile, Panigaon, North Lakhimpur drew a portrait of the man by using nothing but the names of 195 countries of the world, which led to him getting his name registered in the Assam Book of Records.

Satyajit Borah, son of Miju Borah and Joonmoni Borah, studying in TDC 1st semester in Lakhimpur Telahi Kamalaboria College, Azad, North Lakhimpur and also a student of 11 mile Fine Art Academy, drew the portrait by using the names of the countries and made the record.

Reportedly, he had learnt the names of 195 countries of the world and decided to draw a portrait of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika by using these names. The portrait was a first of its kind in the state.

Later, his artistic work was sent to and recognised by the Assam Book of Records. The Assam Book of Records sent Satyajit a certificate, a trophy, a ‘Gamosha’ and a ‘Japi’ by post. Various organisations and institutions of North Lakhimpur, including Dakhin Telahi Sakha Sahitya Sabha, 11 mile Sankardev Sishu Niketan,11 mile Fine Art Academy and Lakhimpur Telahi Kamalaboria College, applauded the record-holder youth for bringing glory to his alma mater and area as a whole.