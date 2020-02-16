Lakshminath Bezbaruah immortalised on Kolkata street

Statue will boost cultural, literary and people to people relations between Assam, West Bengal: Sonowal

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 16: Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal unveiled a life-size statue of Sahityarathi Lakshminath Bezbaruah at Assam House complex located at Russel street in Kolkata on Sunday. The statue has been installed through joint initiative by the cultural affairs and general administration department of the state government.

Speaking on the occasion, Sonowal said that installation of the life-size statue of the Sahityarathi would give a new impetus to literary, cultural and people to people relations between Assam and West Bengal. The chief minister termed the day historic and said that Lakshminath Bezbaruah created many of his literary masterpieces while he was in Kolkata.

Further saying that the statue would help the young generation to know more about the literary doyen, the chief minister observed that this would also inspire them to take Assamese literature forward.

Sonowal addressing the students who were present at the statue unveiling ceremony said that success comes through hardwork only and they must put their best efforts with dedication, positive attitude and sincerity to be successful in life. He also asked the Assam House authorities to take adequate steps for proper upkeep of the statue.

Sonowal also appreciated the work of sculptor Biju Das who made the statue.

In his address, finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Lakshminath Bezbaruah made extraordinary contributions to the growth of Assamese literature. He said that the interest shown by the young generation of Assam on the literary works of Bezbaruah was a good sign for Assamese literature.

Sarma said that after Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev, it was Sahityarathi who gave a distinct identity to Assamese literature.

Sarma further said that Assam government was planning to develop a new eleven storey building by demolishing the existing Assam House located at Russel street in Kolkata.

Chief minister’s media adviser Hrishikesh Goswami said that though most people address Lakshminath Bezbaruah as Rasaraj, Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika called him as emperor of literature.

He said that Sahityarathi played a key role in the development of Assamese literature by establishing Asomiya Bhasha Unnati Sadhini Sabha in Kolkata along with Hemchandra Goswami and Chandra Kumar Agarwala.

He further said that Lakshminath Bezbaruah contributed to Assamese literature even when he was staying away from Assam at Kolkata and Sambalpur.

He added that just like an ambassador, Bezbaruah gave a new dimension to the growth of relationships among the people of Assam, West Bengal and Odisha. He moreover said that Lakshminath Bezbaruah gave a new push to the literary tradition created of Srimanta Sankardev and Dr. Bhupen Hazarika carried forward the rich legacy of the Sahityarathi globally to a newer height.

While secretary (cultural affairs) Madhurima Sen Baruah delivered the welcome speech, the programme was attended by MP Dr. Rajdeep Roy, MLAs Ramakanta Deuri and Bimal Bora, Chief minister’s legal adviser Santanu Bharali, commissioner & secretary (GAD) Dr. M Angamuthu, Ira Ghosh, who is the granddaughter of the Sahityarathi, president of Sahityarathi Lakshminath Bezbaruah Memorial Committee, Pradyut Kumar Choudhury and several other dignitaries.