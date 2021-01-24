Land allotment certificates given away in Cachar

HT Correspondent

SILCHAR, Jan 24: Land allotment certificates were ceremonially distributed to landless indigenous people of Cachar district at a function held at Gandhi Bhawan on Saturday.

Altogether 2418 landless persons of the district were given land allotment certificates out of which 106 were ceremonially handed over allotment certificates by Minister for Environment and Forest, Excise and Fisheries, Parimal Suklabaidya in presence of MLA, Silchar Dilip Kumar Paul, MLA Udharbond Mihir Kanti Shome and MLA Borkhola Kishor Nath.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Suklabaidya said that the scheme would provide land rights to the sons of the soil. He said that under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal, the state has come a long way in the field of development where the basic needs of downtrodden people were fulfilled through the slew of initiatives taken by the present government.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Silchar Dilip Kumar Paul said that the previous government did not pay any heed to the basic needs of downtrodden people of the society and after the present government came to power, there is a surge in development in every field never witnessed before.

He stated in the first phase 2.28 lakh landless families received land allotment certificates and in the second phase another 1.6 lakh landless people will be benefitted. Udharbond MLA Shome said that the long cherished dreams of landless indigenous people have been fulfilled by getting land allotment certificates. While Borkhola MLA Nath said that the present government is working relentlessly towards the development of the nation.

“The initiatives taken by the present government has brought about a sea change in development on various fronts,” he added.