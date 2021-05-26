Land conflict claims one at Dalgaon 

HT Correspondent

Dalgaon, May 25: One elderly man has been killed amidst land conflict at Dalgaon on Sunday. As per information, land conflict took place at Chakragaon, Dalgaon in which Sultan Ali led goons attacked Nur Islam and other with Dao and axes where Nur Islam died on the spot and several others have been injured badly.

Meanwhile, Dalgaon police arrested six accused (Sairuddin, Gulenur, Ismail Ali, Sheikh Farid, Amirul Hoque and Naushad Ali) involved in the incident and forwarded to judicial custody.

However, prime accused Sultan Ali is yet to be arrested as he has been absconding from home. AAMSU advisor Ainuddin Ahmed blamed Dalgaon police alleging negligence in handling the incident. He urged Darrang SP to tackle the matter strictly.