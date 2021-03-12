Land of 208 year old tree cherishes Mahashivratri

HT Correspondent

BAJALI, March 11: Devotees of Lord Shiva are celebrating Mahashivratri in Bajali Jalikhata where one of the famous banyan trees is located at the Jalikata Village near Pathsala town of Bajali in Barpeta district.

It is one of the oldest living Banyan tree in India, believed to be 208 years old. It is located inside the premise of Sivathan. It is a huge banyan tree spread over four Bighas of land, and people believed it was also a largest tree in Asian sub-continent on the bank of Kaldiariver at Jalikata. Nearly two kilometre from here, the tree has turned into a spot of attraction for nature lovers, students and religious minded people who throng the area throughout the year. The people of the locality are already running a Sivathan in the name of Sivathan Janaseva Asram and every year Siva Chaturdashi is celebrated there with various programme.

Today thousands of devotees thronged to this Shiva temple and paid obeisance to Lord Shiva and made offerings to the deity.

The festival is being celebrated with religious fervour and devotion.

Devotees were seen offering bael leaves, flowers, fruits, milk, water and honey to Shivling and chant the name of Lord Shiva.

Devotees were also seen thronging the various Lord Shiva temples across the area.