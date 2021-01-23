Land patta, allotment certificates distributed across Assam

200 land pattas and 638 allotment certificates were distributed in BTR

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Jan 23: Citizens of four districts of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) received the land entitlement certificates under the leadership of state government and BTC administration on Saturday across the region along with rest of the state.

In Kokrajhar, Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) chief executive member (CEM) Pramod Boro ceremonially distributed land entitlement certificate among those who are living along the forest areas since long years.

Nearly, 120 persons out of 1700 were given away the certificates in a programme held at BTC Secretariat ground Bodofa Nwgwr in Kokrajhar which was initiated by BTC land and revenue department.

CEM Pramod Boro said that his government is fully committed to work for the welfare and development of the citizens with fruitful steps in the days to come.

“Policy for use of land must be initiated with strong interest,” Boro also added.

Land pattas were distributed among 200 beneficiaries and land allotment certificates among 638 beneficiaries under Bijni, Sidli and Bengtal Revenue Circle of Chirang district in the premises of Deputy Commissioner’s Office, Kajalgaon, Chirang.

In his speech, EM Muchahary said, “The present BTC government is trying to fulfil all its election promises one by one. Giving land rights to the poor and landless people of BTR was also in our priority list. We are happy that all these are being fulfilled within one month of our assuming power.”

Meanwhile, in Udalguri, BTC deputy chief Gobinda Chandra Basumatary distributed land entitlement certificate among the beneficiaries.

TEZPUR

A total of 5109 beneficiaries of Sonitpur district received land pattas and allotment certificates at a ceremonial function held at the District Library auditorium in Tezpur on Saturday.

Notably, a total of 5000 beneficiaries received land allotment certificates of a total area of 3245 bighas 4 kathas and 13 lessas while another 109 small tea growers received allotment certificates of a total area of 836 bighas 3 kathas and 8 lessas in Saturday’s programme.

The meeting was attended by deputy commissioner Manvendra Pratap Singh, CEO Zilla Parishad Diganta Baishya, MLA Sootea Padma Hazarika, MLA Borsola Ganesh Limboo among other diginitaries.

BARPETA

As a part of a land patta distribution programme among the indigenous people of the entire state on Saturday, 503 land pattas were officially distributed among the people in Barpeta district.

On that occasion, a meeting was also held at the premises of the district library where Barpeta MLA Gunindra Nath Das distributed the lease certificates.

Earlier, at the beginning of the meeting, district deputy commissioner Munindra Sharma addressed the gathering and informed that from the year of its inception till now, 1751 leases have been issued.

He said efforts would be made to lease the land to more people in the next phase. He also mentioned that the progress of the Orunodai and Re-SVAYEM schemes are worth praising for its efforts in providing relief to the needy.

NAGAON

At a function held at Nagaon Khagen Mahanta auditorium, on Saturday, Nagaon district administration ceremonially distributed land pattas among 110 indigenous landless farmers’ families of the district. In a press release issued by Nagaon district information and public relations office, it stated that the state government will provide land pattas to a total of 3571 indigenous farmers’ families of the district during this period.

HOJAI

Along with the rest of the State, land patta distribution programme was also held in Hojai District on Saturday.

A total of 1905 indigenous people of Hojai district received the Land Patta by Hojai district administration on the directions of Assam Government. MLA Shiladitya Dev graced the ceremony as the chief guest. Earlier, BJP District President Anup Deb, deputy commissioner Dr Sadnek Singh, ADC Gauri Shankar Das also spoke on the occasion.

MORIGAON

Morigaon District Administration ceremonially distributed land patta to 40 families out of 292 families in the first phase in the district on Saturday. ADC Ajit Sarma informed that there are a total of 2518 landless families in the district who are all set to receive the land pattas in a phased manner in the days to come.

MANGALDAI

Along with several other districts of the State, the second phase of distribution of Land Pattas and allotment certificates to the landless beneficiaries began in Darrang district on Saturday.

In a function organised in the district library auditorium, in the presence of MLA Gurujyoti Das, Binanda Kumar Saikia, ZPC President Dhiren Deka, deputy commissioner Dilip Kumar Borah and other senior officials of the revenue department the pattas were distributed to a total of 2165 beneficiaries.

Notably, 2319 beneficiaries already received the pattas during the first phase.