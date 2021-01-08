Land pattas to 1 lakh indigenous families within a month

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 7: Chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal reviewed the progress of steps taken for distribution of land patta to one lakh landless indigenous families within the month of January this year.

The chief minister while chairing a meeting at Janata Bhawan here on Thursday asked the revenue & disaster management department to expeditiously complete necessary formalities in this regard.

The chief minister also directed the department to take appropriate measures so that more than the targeted numbers could be covered under this initiative. The chief minister further directed the chief secretary and the officials of the revenue department to hold interaction through video conference with the circle officers and the lot mandals for speedy implementation of land patta distribution to the landless families.

MoS for revenue & disaster management (i/c) Jogen Mohan, chief secretary Jishnu Baruah, chief minister’s additional chief secretary Paban Kuman Borthakur, principal secretary (revenue and disaster management) Avinash Joshi and commissioner & secretary MS Manivannan were present alongwith other officials of the department in the meeting.