Land Woes: Villagers of Willingson Marak Garo Denied Land Pattas

Affected people threaten stir, may move HC

HT Correspondent

BOKAJAN, Dec 31: Once again revenue officials in Karbi Anglong are being accused of forging land documents for land along the proposed four lane highway in Karbi Anglong.

The villagers of Willingson Marak Garo village under Dillai police station in Karbi Anglong alleged that the executive member (EM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Amar Sing Tisso has not paid heed to their pleas time and again.

In a press conference called by the village headman of Willingson Marak Garo village, Simeson Marak said that the village was established in 1965. The villagers have been voting at Langtibuk No. 2 Polling Station No. 141.

They had tried to acquire land pattas under Diphu Revenue Circle but to no avail. They have also pleaded with the EMs of KAAC, but nothing has been done. Now, 209 bighas of the villagers land have come under the proposed four lane highway and it has come to their knowledge that some others have acquired land pattas of the said land.

The villagers threatened to go for agitation and will also approach Gauhati High Court for legal remedies.