Landslide claims one, another injured

HT Correspondent

HAFLONG, May 12: A labourer was killed while another was injured seriously in a landslide at Mahdevtilla under Haflong police station in Dima Hasao district on Tuesday.

The incident took place when two labourers were engaged in working for a protection wall of a house. Both the labourers were buried due to the landslide.

The police and local residents which rushed to the spot immediately dug them out after several hours. Both the labourers were sent to Haflong Civil Hospital, where doctors declared one of them brought dead.

The other labourer is battling with his life at the hospital.

The deceased has been identified as Sanjay Bhoumigh (21), son of Subha Bhoumigh, a resident of Haflong Hills while the injured labourer has been identified as Raju Tanti (18), son of Pradip Tanti, a resident of Dimalik Razi.