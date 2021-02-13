LDP Mahila Morcha organises protest march

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 13: Over 300 women activists of Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) Mahila Morcha today took out a procession in Noonmati area against the incompetency of the ruling Government regarding piped water supply in Guwahati on Saturday.

The LDP Mahila Morcha said in the statement that the current BJP government assured several times in the past to resolve the piped water issue. But various parts of the city still reel under no water distribution facility.

President of LDP Mahila Morcha’s Kamrup metro district Dipali Saikia said, “It seems we have a Prime Minister who bluffs a lot and has no intention of doing things as promised. Assam is already being ruled by the BJP for almost 5 years but basic amenities are still far from reality in the city.” Noonmati Mandal president, Saroja Singha said, “As per reports published in various journals, Guwahati needs 229 to 255 mld (Million Litres per Day) of water supply. Reality is that we have installed capacity of only 75.5 mld in the city and out of that the real output is only 44.4 mld. There are three projects that are currently going on in the city for the last 10 years which show no sign of completion.”