LDP opposes Centre’s EIS draft

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 27: Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) on Monday opposed the Centre’s Environment Impact Analysis (EIS) draft to permit setting up of industries and projects on forest land and said draft is directly against the interest of all people of the Northeast.

“The ministry of environment and forest (MoEF) ministry has lately come up with the anti-people Environment Impact Analysis (EIS) draft to permit setting up of industries and projects on forest land. The concerning factor about this draft is that it will empower the government to allow industries and projects on forest land; without leaving any scope for the common people to voice their concerns,” LDP general secretary Partha Protim Bezbaruah said in a statement here.

“In addition to this, government can decide to set up industry within 100 km of any international boundary and there will be no public hearing regarding this. The draft refers to 100 km aerial distance only, Bezbaruah said.

“Moreover, the draft also carries the proposal to regularise the projects which have hitherto been set up illegally on forest land. This will render many illegal industries legal. This entire development makes it clear that the government is hell-bent upon silencing the local populace, and is autocratically bringing in measures to loot the resources and serve the interests of moneyed outsiders. The central government is maintaining a stony silence in spite of the obvious threat to the peace in Assam and the entire north eastern region,” he said.

He said that under no circumstances can this notification be accepted, as it poses threat to Assam and the entire North-east region.

He said that this proposal of the government will push Assam to the brink of destruction and enable outsiders to establish control over the land and resources of Assam and the Northeast.