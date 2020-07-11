LDP to have electoral ties with ASDC, to support Autonomous State movement

Holiram Terang released from ASDC, announces Chandra Kanta Terang

HT Bureau

DIPHU, July 10: Autonomous State Demand Committee (ASDC) will go for an electoral understanding with Pradyut Bora-led Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) in Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao after its president joined as state chairman of LDP on Thursday.

Holiram Terang left the ASDC and joined LDP as state chairman on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, ASDC working president Chandra Kanta Terang said that the party has released Holiram Terang to take over as state chairman of LDP on the condition that LDP will have to support Autonomous State movement in three hill districts and not to contest election in its name in Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao.

Terang said another condition for Terang release is that the LDP will not take up expansion of the party in Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao.

Terang said Holiram Terang had informed the party that he had decided to join the LDP in order to take the Autonomous State issue to a higher level. The LDP has promised Terang to give him the post of chairman, he said.

“There were many deserters and ouster from the party. But Terang’s case is different. He is not being expelled or resigned from the party. His willingness to work with LDP was discussed at the standing committee and core committee of the party. In the joint standing committee comprising of ASDC, KSA and Karbi Nimso Chingthur Asong (KNCA), the matter was discussed,” he said.

“There is a larger scope in state and national levels to fulfill the long standing issue of Autonomous State and agreeing on certain conditions the ASDC released Terang to take over as state chairman of LDP,” he added.

However, ASDC working president said, “The act of Holiram Terang or the LDP for going to the media before completion of the process of discussion was not a healthy sign. The news item that came out in a section of the media that the backbone of ASDC has broken is not based on reality. The ASDC will once again spring back to life and will once again lead from the forefront the Autonomous Sate movement as it had done in the past.”

ASDC general secretary and former CEM of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Jotson Bey, secretary (media) Daniel Teron, secretary (students and youth) Hemsing Tisso and secretary (finance) Sanjay Killing were also present in the press conference.