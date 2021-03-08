Leaders get warm welcome at West Karbi Anglong

HT Correspondent

Donkamukam, March 7: Soon after getting the tickets the candidates of both national and regional parties has began arriving in their respective constituency and their supporters in the respective constituency has started welcoming them.

On Sunday evening ruling parties the BJP candidate Rupsing Teron who is also EM of KAAC was welcomed at Tumpreng the entry point of West Karbi Anglong. The candidate was accompanied and EM Prodip Rongpi and large chunk of party supporters.

On the other hand another BJP candidate of 17 Bokajan LAC was welcomed by the Karbi Anglong Achik Cultural Society ( KAACS) at Doboka bypass when enroute to Diphu.

Speaking before the gathering at both the occasion the candidates expressed confidence of winning in large margin of votes.