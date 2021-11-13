Leaders, organisations turn down invitation to seminar  

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Nov 12: Leaders and organisations invited to the seminar on ‘Sixth Schedule of the Constitution of India, autonomy to Autonomous Council and its headway in the perspective of Assam’ on November 14 at the conference hall at Arboretum cum Craft Centre, Matipung organised by Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) have decided not to participate in the seminar as it is a ploy to defuse the growing opposition against certain clauses of the MoS signed by six armed groups on September 4.

In a press conference held here at District Press Club of Karbi Anglong office on Friday, former minister and one of the invitees in the seminar Holiram Terang going by the printed statement brought out by the opposing leaders and organisations said the seminar is designed not for discussion and debate but an ‘educational’ programme designed to give ‘gyan’ to the locals by the guests on the greatness of the Sixth Schedule and how the MoS of September 14 signed by six armed groups with the Central and state government will ‘empower’ and ‘enhance’ autonomy.

Terang said that he and other stakeholders from other political parties and leaders have received invitations for participation in the said seminar to be held on November 14. In the seminar the organiser i.e. KAAC has invited legal personalities and academicians including former chief justice of India to speak on Sixth Schedule of the Constitution of India, its amendment empowering autonomy and accords for enhancing autonomy and autonomy of KAAC. Terang said the 5 guest speakers have been given 160 minutes of time to speak and Dr. Mahanta exclusively given 60 minutes time to speak.

The former minister said, “All the 14 speakers in the second season, except one, are all from Karbi Anglong, the main stakeholders. They have been allotted 153 minutes, i.e., each will have 9 minutes to speak. Whereas, the guest speakers, who are not stakeholders and not necessarily experts on Sixth Schedule, get to speak in an average of 32 minutes each. This ‘seminar’ is, therefore, heavily skewed against the stakeholders.”

He further said, “We are all for meaningful discussion and debate on the issue of autonomy, Sixth Schedule and accords. But this ‘seminar’ of 14 November, 2021 is not the one. Rather we take this ‘Seminar’ as a ploy to suppress the growing voice of opposition against certain clauses.”

Terang also said the organiser has not taken prior consent from any of the invitees whose names are printed in the invitation letter issued by KAAC for participation in the seminar. Only telephonic intimation was made which too without giving much time for preparation.

President of All Party Hill Leaders Conference (APHLC), JI Kathar, chairman of Joint Action Committee for Autonomous State (JACAS), Khorsing Teron, vice president of Autonomous State Demand Committee (ASDC), Sonasing Terang, vice president of Convening Committee for Unification (CCU), Robindra Rongpi, chairman of Hills Tribal League (HTL), Saising Rongpi, chief convenor of 24+ organisation Ratan Terang and others were present at the press conference.

