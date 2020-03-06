Learning biological science through gardening

HT Bureau

GUUWAHATI, March 5: In an endeavour to bring out the zeal of gardening among the students of Chandrasing Rongpi Memorial (CRM) High School, a programme ‘Aamar Bagisa’ (Netum Abiri) was initiated at Chandrasing Rongpi village, Kohora in Karbi Anglong on March 3.

The opening ceremony was held at the CRM High School. The programme was supported by the Natural Resource Management Programme of Aaranyak and was carried out in collaboration with the CRM High School at its campus.

In this year long programme, a total of 22 students of Class VIII is participating. The programme was ceremoniously opened by Chatrasing Bey, retired headmaster of the CRM High School in presence of guests of honour, Sanjay Gogoi, range officer, soil conservation department, Kohora and Rupsing Engleng, range officer, soil conservation department, Silonijan.

From Aaranyak, Dr. Jayanta Kumar Sarma, a renowned science communicator and environment & development expert, and Arif Hussain, SMC members of the school, Rameshwar Singnar, and Kave Rongpipi and Swapan Nath, assistant teacher of CRM High school joined the programme as resource persons.

A briefing and orientation about the Amar Bagisa program,e were given by Dr. Jayanta Kr. Sarma, which was followed by an encouraging speech by Guest of honours Sanjay Gogoi and Rupsing Engleng. This was followed by distribution of ID cards, notebook and practical gardening kits to the students. Chatrasing Bey concluded the session by planting a Tulsi sapling at the community nursery at the premise of the school.

This was followed by a technical and interactive session on Aamar Bagisa by Dr. Jayanta Kr. Sarma assisted by Sarlongjon Teron and Neeva Dutta of Aaranyak. During the session students discussed the science of plant growth and its different requirements including importance of soil quality for plant growth. The students in small groups also learned about different methods of soil testing followed by hands on trial.

The programme “Learning Biological science through Gardening” is a joint initiative of the CRM High school and it is made part of the daily academic curriculum of the students of class VIII based on Science NCERT text book. The programme will involve gardening, plantation, soil quality testing, seed germination in different media, plantation and management, vermi-composting, pollination process observed and learning with fun, which will give them opportunities to understand about biology and natural gardening while contributing to their education and skill development.

Aaranyak is currently working with communities on participatory natural resource management for sustainable life and livelihoods as well as for ecosystem security in Northeast.

Working with indigenous Karbi community is one of its long drawn NRM programmes. Aaranyak is supporting communities in the field of natural farming, eco-cultural tourism through homestays, value addition to farm and homestead products, handlooms and handicrafts etc.