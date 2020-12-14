Left Front lends support to Farmers’ strike

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Dec 14: Left parties, in a joint demonstration in front of Sivasagar deputy commissioner’s office, organised a protest demonstration in support of the Farmers’ strike for revoking the three Farm Acts on Monday.

CPI national executive Kanak Gogoi, CPI(M) district secretary Niranjan Chetia, farmers’ leaders Madan Barua and Deven Gohain, workers’ leader Naren Barua and a number of speakers vehemently opposed Centre’s alleged anti-farmers’ laws while lending unconditional support to the farmers demonstration braving bitter cold wave in New Delhi for the last 19 days.

They demanded among other things, implementation of the recommendations of Swaminathan Commission, stopping transfer of agricultural land for other purposes, translocation of farming community from their land, release of all peasant leaders including Akhil Gogoi, among others.