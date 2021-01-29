Friday, January 29
Legal awareness prog held at Dobu

HT Correspondent

WILLIAMNAGAR, Jan 29: The East Garo Hills District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) in collaboration with the District Child Protection Unit had organised a one-day Legal Awareness Program at Dobu on Friday.

During the day-long programme, Dr Jevi R Marak, the resource person from the Medical Department talked at length on teenage pregnancy and its disadvantages while Talse M Sangma, Advocate, deliberated on Probation of Child Marriage Act and POCSO, the punishment for sexual harassment, etc. The Protection Officer, Mamun K Marak, while delivering the introductory speech highlighted the activities of the District Child Protection Unit.

