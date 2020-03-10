Leopard killed by hunter after it mauls one in Dima Hasao

HT Correspondent

HAFLONG, March 10: A leopard was shot dead by a hunter when it mauled a man near Bangkai in Dima Hasao district on Monday.

Two hunters went for hunting in nearby jungle of the village and suddenly a leopard attacked one of them, seeing this, another hunter shot at the wild cat killing it on the spot.

The injured person was admitted at Haflong Civil Hospital for treatment.

The carcass of the leopard was handed over to forest department.

Despite mass awareness on wildlife protection and prohibition of hunting inside jungles, illegal hunting is going on rampant in several places of the district.

No action has so far been taken by the forest department against the haunters for killing the precious wild animal.

However, animal lovers reacted sharply to the incident and demanded the arrest of the two hunters immediately.

“The forest authorities have failed to protect wild life in reserve forest. They should not allow anybody to hunt in forest land. The wild cat was killed only because of the apathetic attitude of the forest officials,” they said.