Leopard spotted in Dibrugarh tea garden

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, June 16: A leopard was spotted at Jalan Nagar Tea estate in Dibrugarh on Tuesday by a woman, who was passing from the Jalan Nagar area of Dibrugarh.

The woman saw the leopard at the tea garden. She clicked a photo of the leopard which went viral in various social media.

“Leopards generally stray at Tea garden areas for food. Maybe the leopard tried to enter human habitation in search of food. Forest department was informed about the matter,” said a resident of Dibrugarh.

Due to shrinking forest covers, leopards often come to human settlements in search of food.

“For the last few years we have spotted leopards in the same locality. A leopard took away the dogs from one of my neighbour’s houses. Dogs are often taken away by leopards,” said Arijit Dasgupta, a resident of Jalan Nagar area.

“Some three years back a black panther was spotted in Jalan Nagar tea estate but after that it was not seen,” he added.

A forest official said, “Leopards often stray in tea garden areas in search of food. The local residents informed us and we are trying to tranquilize the leopard.”