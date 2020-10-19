LGBI Airport to observe International Day of Air Traffic Controller

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 19: LGBI Airport is all set to observe International Day of Air Traffic Controller on October 20 next. Notably, the date marks the 1961 foundation day of the International Federation of Air Traffic Controllers’ Associations (IFATCA).

ATCOs have a major role in reducing the Carbon Footprint and reducing the travel time mainly by accommodating Direct Routings and expediting Air Traffic through meticulous duty round the clock.