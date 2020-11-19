LGBI airport to test for Covid-19 test of incoming passengers

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 18: The passengers arriving at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport will not have to travel to Sarusajai Covid care centre for Covid-19 tests from the next week. The test will be done at the airport itself.

Sharing this information in a tweet state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “#COVID19 test for incoming flight passengers will be done in Guwahati Airport itself instead of Xarusajai. Air passengers travelling within Assam and those travelling between North East States will no longer require mandatory #COVID19 testing.”

Under the current guidelines of the state government, all air passengers coming to Guwahati are being taken to the Sarusajai Stadium via bus for a mandatory Covid-19 test. However, the latest announcement gives relaxation as Assam government has withdrawn the mandatory Covid-19 test for people travelling within Assam or between the Northeast.