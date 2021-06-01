Lieutenant General Sukhdeep Sangwan superannuated

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 31: Lt Gen Sukhdeep Sangwan, AVSM , took over command of the Assam Rifles on May 14 2018. A highly decorated officer who had also held numerous other important appointments across the Armed Forces during a career spanning over 40 years finally superannuated on May 31 2021.

Gen Sangwan provided the force with determined, astute and visionary leadership for the past three years and always strived to push Assam Rifles to excellence while providing secure environment to the Northeastern states thereby contributing in the peace & development of the region and also for nation building. He utilised the capability of Assam Rifles in tackling multitude issues in the North East due to their fine understanding of the various challenges of the region. General’s vision in converting the ARPS Laitkor as Sports school with facility of archery, athletics and fencing training by Sports Authority of India will bear fruits in the years to come. MoUs with United Services Institution of India, New Delhi and Manipur University under his guidance will ensure that Assam Rifles actively contributes and participates in the ‘Act East Policy’ of the Government. General’s sagacity in appreciating the impact of COVID-19 and accordingly initiating preventive and remedial measures to successfully counter the pandemic will be remembered not only by the Force but also by the populace across the NE states. The formations under his command set highest standards of operational efficiency and processional conduct in challenging conditions ensuring peace and tranquillity along the borders with Myanmar and in the hinterland.

On the eve of his relinquishing of Command, the Director General during his final address to all ranks of the Force complimented them for their outstanding efforts in various fields and wished them good luck in all their future endeavours. As he embarks on a new phase of his Life, all ranks of Assam Rifles wish him and his family Good Health & Happiness Ahead.