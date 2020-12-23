‘Life in a Puppet’ rules Port Blair Film Festival 2020

College teacher-cum-director Rajen Das expects more in coming days

BAJALI, Dec 22: Assamese Film on puppet theatre – ‘Life in a Puppet’ has brought laurels to Assam begging International awards in Port Blair Film Festival as Best Film.

‘Life in a puppet’ is predicated on the puppet theatre of Assam which is within the verge of extinction.

The movie bagged the Greatest Movie award in worldwide part collectively with American movie ‘On the Day that I died’.

Within the Indian movie part, the film received the Greatest Director, Greatest Producer and Greatest Movie awards.

The director of the festival Arumuga Sabapathy informed that all together fifty countries took part in the festival.

A youth of Bhaluki Village adjacent to Patacharkuchi, Rajen Das by profession is an associate professor of philosophy in a college.

He made a film with his hard labour and huge expenditure from his pocket focusing the puppet theatre of Assam in the name of ‘life in a puppet’.

Earlier also brought glory to the rural area Bhaluki under Barpeta district by getting selected in the first time filmmaker session a platform of independent filmmakers of UK. The film definitely brings the rich rural culture to the audiences of the globe.

Earlier, ‘Life in a Puppet’ directed by Rajen Das obtained worldwide acclaim on the Tagore International Film Festival at Shanti Niketan in West Bengal.

Soon after getting the information Rajen Das said, “I am very happy to hear the news of getting award. I hope that in future this film will be able to bring more glory to the state”.

The movie options common actor Asha Bordoloi, Dipandita Das, Narayan Deka and Prakash Thakuria.

Famous singer Tarali Sarma took part as music director. The film is produced under the banner of Riverside Pinak films. Most of the actors and actresses were selected from the rural area.

Several organisations of the locality congratulated Das for his achievement and felicitated him with phulam gamosha and japi.