Life must be judged on works for society: Teli

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Nov 18: Addressing the first batch of graduates from the Assam Energy Institute, Sivasagar, in its first convocation ceremony on Thursday, the Union minister of state for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Labour & Employment Rameswar Teli said that a human must be judged on the basis of his contribution towards the society and the country, and not his or her individual achievements.

Referring to his own life and humble beginning, the minister urged the fresh graduates to keep all failures behind and go ahead with positive energy to serve the country and build the country.

The convocation was held in Assam Energy Institute, Sivasagar Palasani gaon campus, which is a Centre of the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology (RGIPT) Jais, Amethi in the UP.

It was attended by the minister of Education, Assam Dr. Ranoj Pegu, Dr. S Shyamasundar, president, Board of Governors, RGIPT.

The minister said that the Union government have resolved to spend Rs 6 lakh crore for expansion and development of the petroleum sector industries including the Digboy Refinery (from 0.5 MMT to 1 MMT), Bongaigaon refinery (from 2.3 MMT to 4.5 MMT), and the Numaligarh Refinery( 3 MMT to 9 MMT).

He called upon the oil sector industries OIL, ONGC, NRL, IOC and others in Assam to support the Assam Energy Institute to generate over a thousand technical graduates a year from its present capacity of 210.

The minister said that a section of electronic media criticised him when he said that India is planning to produce oil from bamboo. He clarified that he was speaking about the government’s move to curb its spending on oil import from oil-rich countries by 20 p.c. by switching over to bio-fuel, CNG and other renewable energy sources. Teli lauded the AEI for its significant contribution in the field of technical education in the state and hoped that the institute would grow in stature in the coming years.

Dr. Ranoj Pegu in his speech said that the reputation of an institution lies in the performance and dedication of the teachers and if the teachers lack skill and competence, then the whole batch of students may end up in chaos, misdirected mission. He said that the New Education Policy has been brought in to change the direction and motif of education in India and re-orient Indians with our own ideals which are radically different from those of the British. The British wanted to create a class of servants but the NEP wants to create masters, noble persons and conscientious individuals.

Earlier, Prof ASK Sinha, director, RGIPT, Jais, delivered the welcome address and said that the Ministry of Petroleum has granted Rs 100 crores to the Institute besides other amounts from seven oil sector industries in the state. He said that AEI has spent over Rs 50 crores on infrastructure development. He said that 80 p.c. students that have passed out of the institute have been absorbed in different industries.

Dr. Shyamasundar in his address said that the educational scenario in the country has changed dramatically as India is now in the driver’s seat so long as the management of the global economic and industrial sector is concerned.

Five students, namely, Nilutpal Bordoloi, Subhankar Garg, and Mausam Gogoi were awarded Gold medals for securing the highest marks in respective disciplines while two others Maisa Taslim Akhtar and Rakesh Deka were awarded Director’s Gold medals for all-round performance in the convocation. It was attended by NN Dahal, DC Sivasagar, Sushanta Borgohain, MLA, Thowra, Mayur Gogoi, District BJP president, Kailash Dutta, GN Sastry, Rajesh Sarmah, ED ONGC, Chinmoyjit Sarma, principal(I/C), AEI, Bhaskar Phukan and many other dignitaries.

