Lightning claims 20 elephants in Nagaon

CM sends forest minister to site to take stock of situation

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, May 13: In a tragic incident, at least 20 elephants, including a calf, died in lightning strikes at a forest in Nagaon district on Wednesday night.

The incident has prompted chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to direct environment and forest minister Parimal Suklabaidya to visit the spot, assess the situation and take necessary steps.

Suklabaidya will visit the site with principal chief conservator of forest (wildlife) Amit Sahay and other officials on Friday morning to take stock of the situation.

The incident took place in the dense jungle of Topotjuri area near Bamuni Pahar under Kathiatoli forest range. Such a tragedy had never happened in the past.

Some locals who went to collect firewood on Thursday morning noticed the carcasses of the elephants in the hill and informed the forest officials immediately.

The forest personnel from Kathiatoli forest range as well as Kandali forest Beat office rushed to the spot on Thursday afternoon.

“The area is very remote and our team could reach there on Thursday afternoon. It was found that carcasses were lying in two groups. Fourteen were lying atop the hill and four were found at the bottom of the hill,” principal chief conservator of forest (wildlife) Amit Sahay told reporters in Guwahati.

The preliminary investigation found that the jumbos were killed due to electrocution caused by lightning on Wednesday night, but the exact reason will be known only after post-mortem, which will be done on Friday.

Meanwhile, Suklabaidya deeply mourned the death of 20 elephants due to massive lightning at Kothiatoli range on Thursday.

Suklabaidya said a team of forest and veterinary officials had already visited the site.