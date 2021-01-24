Lions Club ‘Ahaar – meals on wheels’ inaugurated

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 24: Lions Club of Gauhati launched a unique service project termed Lions Ahaar – meals on wheels on Sunday. Under this project, wholesome meals will be distributed free of cost to approximately 500 people daily through a vehicle wherein an automatic roti making machine and ancillary equipment is installed. The vehicle shall produce 800 to 1000 rotis per hour and the initiative is being supported by Bajaj Health Care Ltd, Mumbai.

The project was ceremoniously inaugurated at Gauhati Lions Eye Hospital Auditorium in the presence of RG Harlalka, President Gauhati Gaushala as Chief Guest and DP Bajaj and Sudhir Choudhry, Past District Governors, RSS pracharak Ajay Kumar Pareek, Lions Gauhati President Kishore Saboo, Secretary Dilip Saraf and other dignitaries. Project chairman Lion Manoj Bhajanka appealed to individuals to join this crusade and help in eradicating hunger by a contribution of Rs 11,000 for a meal.