Liquor Price in Assam Goes Up, Check the New Price Here

HT DESK

The Assam government has hiked excise duty on liquor by 15%.

As of today, December 10, the present rate is in force. As per authorities, the tax on pricey liquor would be greater in Assam, but owing to the high current levy and to safeguard local businesses, there will be no tax on wine, beer, and low-cost brands.

The excise tax on classic premium alcohol brands with an MRP of less than Rs 2000 would stay constant, whereas brands having an MRP of more than Rs 2000 will see a 7.5 per cent hike.

In furthermore, a new category of alcohol named Elegant has been introduced between both the Luxury and Premium categories, with MRPs ranging from Rs 401 to Rs 600.

In fiscal years 2001-02, the government of Assam generated Rs 148 crore in excise revenue, compared to Rs 2,033 crore in fiscal years 2020-21.

In the state, there are 1,234 liquor and wine establishments, with 318 in Guwahati alone. There are a total of 996 bars in the state.