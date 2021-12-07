Liquor Price in Assam Likely to Go Up by 15 Percent From 10 December

HT DESK

The Assam government is all set to increase the cost of liquor by at least 15 per cent, the increase of excise duty is to compensate VAT reduction on petrol and diesel.

Along with the increase in excise duty, this increase in the price of liquor is scheduled to bring into effect by Friday 10 December.

This particular decision has been taken by the state’s government in the view to compensate VAT (value-added tax) price on diesel and petrol.

Meanwhile, the government informed that no other additional taxes have been imposed on the price of wine and beer. The higher tax will be applied for all those liquor in Assam that is costly to buy.