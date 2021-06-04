Loading of several commodities increased many folds in NFR 

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 3: Despite the Covid challenges, freight figures continue to maintain high momentum in terms of earnings and loading in the month of May.

On mission mode, Indian Railways’ freight made the highest ever loading for the month of May. In May it was 114.8 MT which is 9.7% more than May 2019 (104.6 MT) for the same period. Indian Railways made the highest ever freight loading of 1233.24 million tonnes during the financial year 2020-21 despite pandemic.

The important items transported during May includes 54.52 million tonnes of coal, 15.12 million tonnes of iron ore, 5.61 million tonnes of foodgrains, 3.68 million tonnes of fertilizers, 3.18 million tonnes of mineral oil, 5.36 million tonnes of cement (excluding clinker) and 4.2 million tonnes of Clinker.

In the month of May, Indian Railways earned Rs. 11,604.94 crore from freight loading. Wagon Turnaround time has seen an improvement of 26% in this month. In May wagon turnaround time was registered at 4.81 days as compared to 6.46 in May 2019.

In NFR also, loading of a few commodities increased by a good margin. Food grains loading during the month of May, 2021 increased by 225% in comparison to the same period of last year. Container loading increased by 500%, Fertiliser loading increased by more than 66%, other commodities increased by 138.6%; and it is an overall increase of 53.6% in comparison to the corresponding month of 2020.

Cement loading during the year 2021 up to May, 2021 increased by 40.6% in comparison to the same period of last year. Food grains loading increased by 243.1%, Fertiliser loading increased by 80%, Container loading increased by 280%; and in case of other commodities- stone chips loading increased by 1105.9%, ballast loading increased by 153.8% and potato loading increased by 422.2% in comparison to the last years loading up to May, 2020.

It is worth mentioning that a number of concessions/ discounts are also being given in Indian Railways to make Railways Freight movement very attractive.

It may be noted that the speed of freight trains has been enhanced in the existing network.

Freight speed improvement leads to saving of costs for all stakeholders. Freight speed has doubled over the last 18 months.