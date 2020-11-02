Locals participate in community fishing at Longa river

Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.
HT Correspondent
KOKRAJHAR, Nov 2: Many people participated in a community fishing programme at Longa River at Ramfalbill in Kokrajhar district on Monday.
Notably, every year the Irrigation department releases excess water from the Longa irrigation at Ramfalbill and accordingly people throng at the site for fishing.
“I have come here to participate in community fishing at Longa irrigation river,” said a person from Boragari village.
