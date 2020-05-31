Locals protest against rehabilitating Reang refugees in Tripura

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, May 30: Locals of Jampui Hill in the Kanchanpur subdivision called for a road blockade on the issue of Reang refugees.

They demanded the refugees from Mizoram to not to be rehabilitated in Kanchanpur subdivision. “Necessary steps have to be taken by the government to rehabilitate outside Kanchanpur subdivision,” the locals reiterated. Hundreds of locals blocked the road in Jampui Hill on Saturday and warned that their movement would continue until their demands were met.

Meanwhile, a group of police including SDM Chandini Chandran, SDPO Vikramjit Shukla Das visited the area and inspected the place on Friday at the direction of the government to rehabilitate the Jampui Hill refugees.

Talking to the administrative officials, the locals said, “We will not give up even a little bit of our land to survive. If the refugees are not evacuated from Kanchanpur, we will call for a larger movement in the coming days.” On the other hand, the chief minister of Mizoram has informed the chief minister of Tripura not to rehabilitate the refugees in the traditional areas.