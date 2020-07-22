Locals resort to road blockade due to delay in Baghjan capping

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, July 21: Irate locals on Tuesday staged blockade to the approach road via plastic park to Baghjan road hampering movement of crew to the blowout site.

On Tuesday, the Baghjan blowout incident has entered 56th day. OIL is trying hard to douse the fire. Due to the second wave of flood, ongoing operation has been hampered.

The protesters laid siege to the approach road via Plastic Park to Baghjan since morning and prevented men and materials from reaching the site.

As protesters refused to lift the blockade, the preparation for the well control operation was hit for the day with the US and Canadian well control experts from Alert Disaster Control, Singapore as well as the crisis management teams from OIL, ONGC, Schlumberger getting stuck on the road.

“Local villagers have blocked the approach road to site via Plastic Park since this morning hampering movement of crew to the site. Moreover, 14 oil and gas wells of Baghjan EPS are shut due to forceful stoppage by protestors since July 7. Moreover blockade at two drilling locations and three workover locations is still continuing since the beginning of June. Cumulative production loss since May 27 due to bandhs and blockades is 15,247 MT of crude oil and 32.73 MMSCM of natural gas,” OIL in a statement on Tuesday said.

OIL further said that the survey for assessment of damage for compensation in both Tinsukia and Doomdooma Circle is in progress. Till July 20, the total numbers of family surveyed in Doomdooma circle was 596 and 1,208 in Tinsukia circle. The total number of family surveyed in both circles stood at 1,804.

Meanwhile, the ground work for the final well capping operation has reached its final stage. Excavation of ramps and cellar has been completed. Installation of side shuttering and de-watering of the ramp and cellar is in progress.

“The ramps, cellar area and work areas have been made ready. Constant water umbrella, dewatering of the ramp and cellar area and civil works are being carried out to provide a safe working space for the personnel. Work on the wellhead for retrieval of spool commenced and three studs were opened. All the equipment have been tested and are in place,” OIL said.

Meanwhile, the surveys conducted by OIL in Baghjan and surrounding areas at various stages of completion. The environmental impact assessment by M/s ERM prior to capping of well has been completed while the next phase of study will be conducted after the capping operation.

“The TERI study on air quality and noise level is underway. It has commenced sample collection for air quality and noise level measurement from today. The TERI study on bioremediation of sludge is going on and the site preparation prior to bioremediation in high land areas along the roadside from Kaliapani Bridge to Baghjan village is in progress. The CSIR-NEIST seismological study is also underway. Recording is in progress for seismological study in the vicinity of Baghjan-5 well. The IIT- Guwahati study on thermal mapping and sonic measurement is in progress. Measurement of sound level for study by IIT-Guwahati was conducted in the areas as advised by district administration. Measurement was carried out yesterday in and around 0 to 3,000 metres of blowout well at Baghjan revenue village, Dighaltarang revenue village, Notun gaon, Maguri Motapung beel and Limbuguri tea estate area. Data collection for the study is in progress,” OIL said.