Lockdown 3.0: Police SI attacked in Tezpur, 3 arrested

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, May 4: In yet another assault on policemen on duty, a group of youth attacked a police patrol party in Tezpur-Kundurabari area under Bebejia police outpost in Sonitpur district on Sunday night.

The youths, who were near a shop around 11.30 pm, raised a hue and cry after they were questioned against being outdoors during night curfew and subsequently attacked the patrol team led by in-charge of Bebejia police outpost SI Sarat Das. In the process, Das sustained multiple injuries.

“The unruly youth, who were without face masks, assaulted me while on duty, hit me on my head, back and hand and also tore my uniform and face mask,” Sarat Das told reporters on Monday.

The vehicle used by the patrol party was also damaged by the group.

“Later, we carried out a search operation in the area and picked up three youths Madhurjya Koch, Kunal Bikash Baruah and Nihal Bikash Baruah, who were part of the group, from their houses post midnight for questioning,” SI Das said.

“A case (No 721/2020) has been registered Tezpur Sadar police station under sections 260, 294, 429, 353,394, 307, 325,143 of IPC and read with section 51(A) (B), Disaster Management Act,” Sonitpur additional superintendent of police (headquarters) Numal Mahatta said.

Five persons were involved in the incident with two others still absconding. Further investigation is going on, he said.

The attack on policemen comes just days after at least four police personnel were injured after a mob threw stones at them in Lakhimpur district on April 30. A police vehicle was reportedly damaged in the attack. Nine people were picked up in connection with the incident.

On March 28, another group, comprising traders and customers, attacked a police team in western Assam’s Bongaigaon district when they tried enforcing the lockdown and close shops. Two constables sustained injuries and were admitted to a hospital.