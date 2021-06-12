Lockdown extended in EKH to June 21

HT Bureau

Shillong, June 11: Meghalaya government has extended lockdown by one more week till June 21 in East Khasi Hills.

The government also asked deputy commissioners in other districts to decide on extending the lockdown according to the situation due to the high Covid positivity rate, informed chief minister Conrad Sangma on Friday.

The decision was made on Friday after the chief minister held a meeting in Jowai, West Jaintia Hills, with Cabinet members and other officials.

West Jaintia Hills district has positivity rate of 33%. The average state positivity rate is 12.9%, which is three times more than the state average.

Meanwhile, new cases continued to be above 500 and there has been no reduction in the number of deaths.

Ten people died of Covid in the last 24 hours and the new cases stood at 514. The recoveries of the day are 526.

East Khasi Hills topped deaths with 7 followed by one each in Ri Bhoi, West Jaintia Hills and West Garo Hills.

The number of people died of Covid till date is 714.