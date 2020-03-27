Lockdown fallout: 5,000 NE people stranded in southern states

Bring these people back home, ABSU writes to CM

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, March 27: Nearly 5,000 people from Northeast, including Bodoland Territorial Areas District (BTAD) have been stranded in southern states of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala since March 22 following the 21-day nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak.

Office bearers of Mumbai Bodo Society informed that several groups of 5,000 people from the entire northeastern states have been stranded at different cities.

Most of the people have been working with various private factories and now they are on their way home states as their industries have downed shutters due to coronavirus outbreak.

“They are now unable to move anywhere due to nationwide lockdown. They stayed in a hotel for some days but were chased away. Most of them have to pass sleepless night at the railway stations,” sources here said.

Sources also said that more than 1,000 people have been stranded at various railway stations in Malapram, Pokkootur, Manjari Road in Kerala for the past six days.

Meanwhile, All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) has submitted a memorandum to chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal to take measures for bringing back these people to their home states.

“We have been extending all possible support to the stranded people. We urged the chief minister to take prompt steps to bring back them to their home states,” ABSU president Dipen Boro said.

The student body also urged the state government for upgradation of Fakuruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College & Hospital in Barpeta, Tezpur Medical College to coronavirus hospitals.

Meanwhile, state social welfare minister Pramila Rani Brahma visited inter-state check gate with West Bengal at Srirampur to take stock of the situation. She also visited the camp set up for check up those persons who are on their way home from neighbouring states.

Nearly 400 people from different districts of the state have been kept in a designated medical check point at Srirampur forest bungalow in Kokrajhar district.