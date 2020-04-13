Lockdown impacted overall economic health of state, admits CM

All-party meeting on COVID-19 pandemic in Assam ** ‘Strengthen Team Assam spirit to beat viral infection’

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 12: Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has called upon the leaders of all political parties to strengthen the spirit of Team of Assam’ to work together to tide the state over this health emergency arising out of the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Chairing an all-party meet convened by the state government at Assam Administrative Staff College here Sunday, Sonowal said that in view of spiking infection of novel coronavirus in Assam, leaders cutting across all political parties need to demonstrate consolidation of the spirit of Team Assam to fight against COVID-19.

Sonowal observed that at a time of extraordinary health emergency, both government machinery and opposition should work in unison to help the state machinery to wage a war against this unseen threat caused by this new strain of virus.

Sonowal also said that COVID-19 had pushed the state to take care of people’s health as well as the health of the state’s economy. He also said that in the absence of any antidote to treat the health conditions purportedly caused by the virus, ‘social distancing’ and ‘avoidance of social gathering’ are largely considered as the best precaution protocol to keep the virus at bay.

Sonowal also said that to maintain the protocol of ‘social distancing’ daily and regular activities including the economic activities of the people are being truncated to save precious lives across the state.

The chief minister also maintained that there is no denying that complete lockdown has had its effect on the economic activities of the people and overall economic health of the state.

“Therefore, the government is enforcing the lockdown to break the chain of transmission,” he said adding during lockdown the government machinery has shown its commitment to make available of all essential commodities within the reach of every individual.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to the welfare of all sections of the people especially those belonging to the economically backward classes particularly during the lockdown period, Sonowal said that government is implementing its schemes resolutely including transfer financial benefits to bank accounts of the beneficiaries to look after their subsistence.

The chief minister thanked the leaders of the all-party meeting for mooting an idea of thanking all the frontline personnel right from doctors to safai karmis, ASHA workers and ambulance drivers for putting in their best services in the fight against COVID 19 and work on the medical response for mitigation.

Regarding the workers and other people of Assam stranded in other parts of the country, Sonowal said that the Assam Bhawan and Assam Houses in different states have been directed to take care of their accommodation and food as government will take pragmatic steps to address the fear of their economic future.

Sonowal also said that those patients from Assam stranded in other states and who are fending for themselves, the government has taken steps to transfer Rs. 25,000 to each of the beneficiaries’ accounts to ensure a secure environment for them.

The Chief Minister requested the leaders to have a constant vigil in every constituency of the state and bring to government’s notice if anybody is left out of the government’s help as the district administration has been directed to serve the unserved especially during the lock down period.

The chief minister also maintained that the people who are presently in different quarantine centres institutional or home, need compassion and therefore, advocated for solace and support from all agencies of the government and others.

The chief minister also brought to the notice of all leaders present in the meeting that a serious effort to provide adequate social welfare and livelihood has been on as the government is helping people through National Food Security Act and those whose names have not been there in NFSA by giving financial assistance. Moreover, under Mukhya Mantri Krishi Sa Sajuli Yojana Rs. 2500 are being transferred to the farmers of the state. He also said that in view of COVID-19, the government is genuinely implementing social welfare and direct income transfer to those who are most vulnerable.

Earlier, health and finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma presented scenario of COVID-19 situation in the state and the facilities and different health measures that the health and family welfare department has undertaken for the treatment management of the disease.

The leaders of different political parties from Congress, AGP, AIUDF, BPF, CPI, CPI(M), CPI (ML), NCP, RJD, Trinamool Congress, UPPL and others took part in the meeting and gave suggestions to contain and control COVID 19 in the state.