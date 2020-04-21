Lockdown relaxation: Govt offices to open from today

Educational institutes to remain closed till May 3

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 20: All government offices in Assam will open from Tuesday while the school, colleges and educational institutes will remain closed till May 3 as the state government announced measures for relaxation for nationwide lockdown 2.0 here on Monday.

“All government offices will start functioning from tomorrow with the presence of 33% employees. All high officials, including deputy secretaries have to attend their duties. The 3rd and fourth graded employees will have to come to the office as and when required by the senior official,” the state chief secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna told reporters here.

However, educational institutes, private business establishments and malls will remain shut till May 3, Krishna said.

Krishna said e-commerce only for essential services will be allowed. He also stated that there will be no restriction in agricultural activities, milk production and distribution, food production industries, irrigation and any other works related to water resources, cold storage and ware house.

“The deputy secretaries and joint secretaries cannot come to office in their own vehicles. The secretariat administration department (SAD) will provide vehicles for their coming and going out. The time of their coming and going out and routes will be announced in newspapers,” Krishna said.

“All senior officials, including directors and assistant directors will have to present in offices of the directorates, autonomous institutes and public sector units. The employees will be called to the office as and when required,” Krishna said.

“The divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners, sub divisional officers will have to issue notification for functioning of the offices,” he said.

“No visitor will be allowed to enter the office. They have to contact with the control room or electronic media in case of emergency,” he said.

“All officers and employees have to bear their identity cards with them. They have to wear masks and use sanitizers and maintain social distance,” the chief secretary said.

“All agriculture and rural economy sectors will also be opened, the functioning of industrial units, e-commerce and digital economy will remain open. All units of health care will also remain open,” the chief secretary said.

“All shops of agricultural tools and repairing unit, production and distribution of seed. Pesticides and chemical fertilizers will remain open. The transportation of agricultural produce will also continue,” he also said.