Lockdown total in Karbi Anglong; one held in Baithalangso

HT Bureau

DIPHU, March 26: Markets, offices and other commercial establishment were mostly closed across Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao districts on Thursday, the day 2 of the 21-day-long national lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus in the country.

In Baithalangso, police have arrested a youth for violating the rules of national lockdown on Thursday.

However, people were seen rushing to the grocery shops to buy their essentials.

As shopkeepers struggle with large crowds, the district administration has asked customers to maintain at least 1 metre distance with each other, use sanitisers and masks while standing in the queues.

In an order, the district administration has asked the grocery shop owners to avoid gathering and use minimal staff. The district administration also fixed opening hours for grocery shops from 8 am to 5pm.

On the other hand, the West Karbi Anglong district administration fixed the opening hours of grocery shops from 10 am to 3pm.

Police and district administration, Diphu Municipal Board (DMB and Greater Diphu Bazaar Committee carried out spraying of disinfectant in Diphu market. A team of fire-extinguishers sprayed disinfectants on buildings and roads.

DMB chairman Rah Kro said, “Today the DMB and Greater Diphu Bazaar Committee have jointly carried out the spraying of disinfectants in Diphu market to disinfect the area. The areas which are not covered today will be done the next day.”

In Baithalangso, one youth Basa Hanse (23) was arrested for violating the lockdown under section 188 of IPC. A case No. 30/2020 was registered at Baithalangso police station in this regard.

In West Karbi Anglong, a quarantine camp is being set up at Kuthepi. Police have restricted the entry of outsiders in all entry points of inter-district and inter-state borders. The police have stepped up vigil at Forest Gate Bazaar of Kheroni in West Karbi Anglong district bordering Hojai district.

Meanwhile, few households which have medical emergencies have been facing difficulties. A sexagenarian man was seen taking his equally aged wife to the pharmacy from Kheroni Chariali on a bicycle. The pharmacy is 1 km away.