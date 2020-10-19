Log laden vehicle seized

HT Correspondent

KHERONI, Oct 18: A pick-up truck with Meghalaya registration number ML 04 C 8047 loaded with illegally felled logs was seized by officials of Southern Forest Range from Muthade along Assam-Meghalaya border on Sunday.

The value of seized logs will be Rs. 10,000, forest officials said. The truck has been brought to Southern Forest Rangein Kheroni, West Karbi Anglong.

The illegal felling of trees have been going on unabated in reserve forest of Karbi hills at the very nose of forest officials of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC). Such illegally felled logs have been carried to Meghalaya through border with West Karbi Anglong.

However, no one has so far been arrested in this connection. Every time smugglers manage to escape under the cover of darkness.