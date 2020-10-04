Logs-laden pick-up truck seized from Kheroni

HT Correspondent

KHERONI, Oct 3: Officials of the state forest department have seized another truckload of illegal logs from Assam-Meghalaya border in West Karbi Anglong on Saturday.

Acting on a specific information, forest officials launched an operation in Mulaber village during which they were successful in seizing a pick-up truck laden with illegally felled logs. However, four smugglers managed to escape abandoning the vehicle.

The pick-up truck Bolero bearing registration No ML-04-B6077 is now under the custody of forest official. The logs were being taken to Meghalaya.

The illegally felled logs is a regular phenomenon in West Karbi Anglong. With the depletion of forest area in the neighbouring state, timber smuggling is going on unabated in Karbi hills at the very nose of police and district administration.

Even as the forest officials seizing logs and vehicles on a regular basis, there is no let-up of the situation. The logs are almost always being taken to Meghalaya.

Surprisingly, that no smuggler has ever been caught along with the truck and illegally felled logs.