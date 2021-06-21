Love in the time of Corona: Bongaigaon couple wins hearts

HT Correspondent

Abhayapuri, June 20: An elderly couple’s fight against Covid-19 has won hearts of the doctors and nurses at a Covid care centre in Bongaigaon.

The elderly woman with hearing impairment was admitted to Boitamari Covid care centre after she had tested positive for Covid.

The 83-year-old husband of the woman would visit the woman every alternate day. For that, he has to spend Rs 500 for every visit.

The man, a retired Indian Army jawan, would take health updates from the doctors and nurses and inform his wife with non-verbal communication.

Touched by the endless love between the two, Bhaskar Medhi, a doctor of the hospital posted a photo of the couple on Facebook.

“Her husband comes to see her at Boitamari covid care centre every alternate day, which costs him 500 rupees in every visit.

I am sorry that I couldn’t post the conversation between the two, I heard them talking, and I felt like I was in heaven, so much love is there between them. Wish both of them a long healthy love life”, Medhi wrote on Facebook.