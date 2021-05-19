LPG distributors to halt operations next week 

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 18: LPG cylinder distributors have decided to stop operations from next week as the government hasn’t arranged vaccination for them on priority basis.

The North East Indane Distributors Association (NEIDA) urged the state government to consider the distributors as frontline workers like that of the medical fraternity, police, media, safai workers and others.

It stated that they have been continuously requesting the state government and Indian Oil to recognise the distributors as frontline workers so that Covid vaccination could be administered on them.

“The distributors across the country are delivering cylinders to the customers even in the containment zones endangering their own lives in the line of duty like other frontline workers,” it stated.

“Our frontline workers are reluctant to get themselves involved in the LPG distribution mechanism unless vaccination is administered on them,” association gen sec Prabin Hazarika said.