Lt Gen Kalita visits Baghjan blowout site

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, June 19: Lieutenant general Rana Pratap Kalita, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 3 Corps with other senior officials visited Baghjan Blowout area on Friday at Baghjan in upper Assam’s Tinsukia to monitor the progress of work at ground zero.

He had detailed discussion with P Chandrasekaran, director (E&D), OIL and other senior officials of OIL & ONGCL.

Since, May 27 Baghjan 5 blowout, spewing of gas/ oil has been continuously flowing from the Baghjan oil rig. Six experts have been brought from outside to control the fire.

The Environment Impact Assessment study team from by M/s ERM India Pvt. Limited visited Dibru-Saikhowa National Park and Maguri–Motapung Beel for sample collection again on Thursday.

However, TERI has installed one unit for Particular Matter, SOx, NOx measurement at Baghjan EPS.

“Installation of remaining units is planned for today at identified locations. Joint inspection by TERI and OIL team is underway. Inspection and assessment of land area and water bodies including the area near Maguri Motapung bridge due to the blowout incident is being carried out by the team from TERI,” an OIL official said.

Civil work for installation of equipment in new locations is in progress. Installation of Broadband seismograph and equipment is in progress at Kaliapani Eco Resort Project. Data acquisition began at Limbuguri Tea estate.

Gen Kalita has also visited the ongoing construction of Baily bridge near Baghjan blowout site.

Materials sent from Indian Army Misamari for construction of Baily bridge by 3 Corps, Indian Army have been unloaded from 11 number of trucks at Baghjan and unloading of remaining 4 number of truck is under way.

“Vehicles carrying second load of Equipment/Materials mobilized from ONGC–Rajamundry & ONGC- Vadodara are in transit. Trailer with Bulldozer mobilized from ONGC – Vadodara is also in transit. A total of 34 number of heat shields for Indian Army personnel are handed over and fabrication of additional numbers of heat shields are in progress at OIL’s Engineering Workshop. Erection of heat shield in front of debris area is completed,” said an OIL press statement.

A team of OIL doctors led by Dr Pranjit Pran Baruah, General Manager (Medical Services), OIL visited the relief camps to check up health and hygiene condition of the camps. Two Food Safety Officers from Joint Director of Health Services, Tinsukia District office visited the relief camps to check the food quality provided in the camps.