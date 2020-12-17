Lurinjyoti: AJP to ride anti-CAA clamour

State Level Convention concludes in Sivasagar

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Dec 17: Former All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) general secretary Lurinjyoti Gogoi, who took a leading role in the massive protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the state, was unanimously selected as the president of the new regional political party Assam Jatiya Parishad at the two-day political convention that came to an end in Sivasagar Boarding Field that has turned into a sea of humanity with massive participation of thousands of its supporters from different parts of the state on Thursday.

The marathon delegates meeting selected Pabindra Deka – the three-time MLA from Patacharkuchi and a former minster in AGP government as its executive president while Jagadish Bhuyan, the two-time MLA from Sadiya and a former minister was made general secretary of the party.

The meeting announced 11 vice presidents- Adip Phukan, Dr Sikhar Sarmah, Rana Changmai, Rabindra Kr Dutta, Imdad Ahmed, Polash Ranjan Baruah, Pradip Rajnaj Kar, Dr Haren Chutia, Dr Biren Baruah and Praneeta Deka.

The 11-member secretaries are -Bani Gam, Dipok Hazarika, Amal Deka, Rajiv Bhattacharjya, Sanjay Dev, Raphale Kujur, Jan Bora, Raju Phukan, Biswajit Tipomiya and Ranjan Basumatary.

The state level convention adopted 19 resolutions. The party that is born out of AASU and AJYCP in a critical phase in Assamese national life resolved to end the political culture of exploitation through communal and divisive forces.

The convention resolved to oppose CAA tooth and nail and safeguard Assamese identity at any cost.

It also resolved to do whatever necessary for a correct National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam.

In another resolution the new party will oppose construction of Lower Subansiri Hydel Power Project as it has been termed by experts as a potential threat to Assam.

Dr Krishna Gopal Bhattacharjya, chief adviser, said that the newly formed political party will strive hard to fulfill expectations of millions of its supporters spread over every nook and corner of the state.

The young AJP president expressed his deep gratitude and thanks to the entire AJP team and took oath before the people of Assam to give his best for the cause of healthy regionalism, growth and ‘Swabhimani’ Assamese nationalism.

Lurinjyoti Gogoi said that AJP, born out of a painfully tumultuous period, will give the people their dream state, make it shine once more and urged every Assamese to identify himself or herself with the cause of rebuilding the trust the Assamese society had since early days but lost midway during imported political culture from Delhi.

He called upon all to associate and assimilate with AJP’s dream of a composite and rich Assamese society. He assured that all settlers in Assam between 1951 to 1971 are safe and secured and are part of the Assamese society.

The open session was attended by a host of AJP leaders and distinguished persons.

Adip Kr Phukan, in his speech, said that RSS supported the British Raj and they do not have any moral right to rule India.

Jagadish Bhuyan, in his speech, said that the Assamese people are not beggars to move about Delhi and other places with begging bowls, we had everything in the past and still have all resources to make our state number one in the country.

In his speech, Rana Changmai said that the BJP government has unleashed a terrible political culture of domination and injustice to the farmers in Delhi protesting the Farm Laws.

Speaking on the occasion, ASDC president Chandra Kanta Teron said that national parties in the Centre have been deceiving both the plains and the hills.

Dr Hemanta Phukan delivered the welcome address and Basanta Deka presided over the session.