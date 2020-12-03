Lurinjyoti Gogoi to join AJP on December 16

AASU gives formal send off to its former GS

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 3: Former general secretary of All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) Lurinjyoti Gogoi who has resigned from the student body at recently-concluded Duliajan session, will join the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) in its first ever convention to be held in Sivasagar on December 16.

Gogoi is likely to take the responsibility of president or general secretary of the newly-floated political party—AJP.

Gogoi was given a formal farewell by the AASU at Gauhati University on Thursday.

“I will carry forward this uncompromising attitude and self-esteem of an Assamese,” said an emotional Gogoi.

“I am stepping forward towards a thorny path. Escapist attitude to avoid challenges is not the characteristic of a real fighter,” he added.

Extending his best wishes to Gogoi, AASU chief advisor Samujjal Bhattacharjya said, “I congratulate Lurinjyoti Gogoi and extend my best wishes.”

Lurinjyoti Gogoi resigned from the AASU at its 17th session at Duliajan in Dibrugarh district which was held from November 18 to 21.

Even as Samujjal Bhattacharjya had revealed his plans to retire from the organisation, he had to change his decision at the end owing to the emotional outburst of several delegates at the selection meeting.

He sought time to take decision on his future course of action. Bhattacharjya said that he would have a ‘deep deliberation with his conscience’ to take a final decision.

Meanwhile, Dipanka Kumar Nath was given the responsibility of the AASU president again. Sankar Jyoti Baruah who hails from Duliajan was chosen for the post of general secretary.