Lurinjyoti vows to strengthen regional forces

AJP, ASDC to work hand in hand

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Jan 8: Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) vowed for strengthening of regional forces to safeguard the rights of indigenous people in the state.

Addressing the 10th general conference of Autonomous State Demand Committee (ASDC) at Joysing Doloi Auditorium here on Friday, AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi said, “We have seen the fallout after BTC elections. There is no need to explain to the people of Assam how dangerous the BJP can be. This has become more apparent after Tiwa Autonomous Council election. This will also be seen in the coming Rabha Hasong and Mising Autonomous Council elections.”

“For safeguarding the rights of the Karbis and others in Karbi Anglong we have to work together. And in the days to come, we will take up more initiatives. The other communities need not be apprehensive like the Bodo, Dimasa, Rengma, Kuki and others,” Gogoi said.

“The ASDC president has said that when the ASDC was in power there was no trouble between communities and this will be so in future as well. We all work together for a greater Assamese society and for forward,” Gogoi said.

He criticised Congress and BJP for dividing the society and for repeatedly putting roadblocks on regional aspirations.

He accused BJP of drawing the people with fake nationalism and said that the need of the hour is for regional forces to come together.

Gogoi reiterated that the AJP will keep working with the ASDC.

The general conference of ASDC started on Thursday with its president Chandra Kanta Terang and former chief executive member (CEM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Jotson Bey retaining the post of president and general secretary for the period of another three-year term.

It has also inducted 42 persons as members in the central committee.

In the delegate session members expressed full confidence in the Autonomous State movement spearheaded by ASDC, Karbi Students Association (KSA) and Karbi Nimso Chingthur Asong (KNCA).

It has given a six-month time to the Centre to resolve the Autonomous State issue failing which the ASDC will launch a mass democratic movement.

The ASDC condemned the BJP government for betraying the people of Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao on Autonomous State.

The party vowed to defeat BJP and Congress in the forthcoming assembly election. The ASDC has demanded for handing over of Diphu Medical College to Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) and to restore the Diphu Civil Hospital.

ASDC also condemned the BJP government for its alleged anti-people behaviour and pursuing communal agenda.

At the concluding session, Karbi traditional king Ramsing Ronghang attended as chief guest. State convenor of Jatiya Juva Shakti, youth wing of AJP, Ratul Bora and AJP secretary Abdul Hasip were also present.