M Suresh new RED of AAI-NER

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 8: M. Suresh has joined as the new regional executive director (RED) of Airports Authority of India (AAI) North Eastern Region (NER) headquarters after Sanjeev Jindal’s elevation to the post of executive director (human resource) of AAI in New Delhi.

Suresh graduated as Electronics and Communication Engineer from Madurai Kamaraj University in 1990 and with Master of Business Administration (HR) from University of Madras. He also holds International Airport Professional- IAP degree (2013) accorded by Airports Council International and International Civil Aviation Organisation.

He is an Air-Navigation-service technical expert and has vast experience of over a quarter century in Planning, Provision, Operation & Maintenance of CNS facilities, Airport system facilities & Information technology facilities in airports in India.

Suresh is instrumental in implementation of NOCAS Version-2, the Building Height Clearance Software for public, SKY REV 360, NIC CPPP Training Programme and Implementation of Biometric Access Control project in AAI and many such initiatives.

Suresh has served as the airport director of Goa International Airport, Jammu and Madurai airports. He ensured real time sharing of flight movements with Defence ATC, PBN based RNAV-1, SIDS and STARS for the first time in the Defence Airports in India / Asia Pacific Region at Dabolim Airport, Goa. He was widely commended for quick repairing work in the depressed portion of the Jammu Airport runway.