‘Ma Kamala’ owner arrested in Dibrugarh

Total arrest count jumps to 12

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Sept 13: Paniram Kalita, owner of the single engine ferry which was involved in the ferry collision off Nimatighat on September 8 was arrested by police in Dibrugarh district on Monday and is being brought to Jorhat in connection with the Jorhat police station criminal case (No 1933/2021) in this regard.



Special DGP (Law and Order) GP Singh tweeted about the arrest stating that Kalita was trying to get admitted in a private nursing home in Dibrugarh when he was arrested by the police.

Meanwhile, his son Gautam Kalita, along with three others who were picked up from Majuli on Sunday were produced in court on Monday and sent to three days judicial remand.

The total number of arrests in the case including that of Paniram Kalita is 12.

The four persons sent to remand on Monday were Prasanta Paugam, one who controls direction of the boat, Badan Dutta, engine driver, Bipul Bora, ticket collector of ‘Ma Kamala’ and Gautam Kalita, son of Paniram Kalita, owner of the boat.

On Sunday Jorhat police had arrested seven persons in connection with the September 8 boat accident at Nimatighat.

A police source stated that the six people, who were picked up on Saturday evening, were staff of IWT posted at Nimatighat of the ill-fated boat ‘Ma Kamala’. One more employee of IWT Jorhat too was apprehended later and arrested on Sunday.

The arrested persons were: Jogen Das, Biju Kumar Das, Jayanta Dutta,

Binod Baruah, Babul Neog, Dhanbar Das and Pradip Borbora.

All have been booked under Section 304 IPC in the Jorhat Police Station case number 1933/2021, which was registered as per chief minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma’s directive who during his visit on September 9 to Nimatighat had announced lodging of criminal case regarding the mishap.

In the ferry disaster an IWT twin engine passenger ferry ‘Tipkai’ from Kamalabari ghat in Majuli collided with the ‘Ma Kamala’ ferry going from Nimatighat here to Majuli and capsized. Passengers either swam to safety or were rescued by local boatmen at Nimatighat. Two were killed and one, an ENT surgeon, Dr Bikramjit Baruah who was travelling to his place of posting in Majuli from here is yet to be traced.