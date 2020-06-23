MAAPAU demands devp of coal mining affected areas

HT Bureau

DIPHU, June 22: The Mining Area Affected People Association, Umrangso (MAAPAU) has demanded overall development in Garampani Coal Extraction Project (GCEP) coal mining affected area in Boro Lokhindong and its adjoining areas like Tharvelangso and Choto Lokhindong by Assam Mineral Development Corporation (AMDC) in Umrangso in Dima Hasao district.

GCEP is a coal mining project of AMDC which has been extracting coal in Garampani. MAAPAU also demanded upon North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) for giving the locals status of ‘approved customer’.

“Approved customer” means, one will have the right to work on an assigned coal block and earn money from it.

In a press release, MAAPAU said that an executive meeting was held on June 21 at Rongkangtui Youth Club, Umrongso to discuss the problems faced by the people due to coal mining. The meeting was presided over by its president Sarthe Engti and attended by general secretary Wonder Chinthong and other members.

The MAAPAU said the AMDC has started GCEP in 1984. Since it started extraction of coal, the AMDC has given “approved customers” to the local people of Dima Hasao. But it is very unfortunate that not a single “approved customer” was provided to affected areas of Boro Lokhindong. Although 60% royalty is taken away by state Government and 40% royalty revenue is taken by NCHAC.

The MAAPAU further stated that in 2018-19 NCHAC had received a revenue of Rs 6,56,46,098. The NCHAC has received Rs 21,69,71,353 as its share from 2014 to 2019.

The MAAPAU alleged that no development activities have been initiated in the coal mining affected area of Umrangso neither by AMDC nor NCHAC even after receipt of crores of rupees as revenue each year.’

Engti said 35 families stay in Boro Lokhindong, 36 in Tharvelangso and 46 families live in Choto Lokhindong.

“Now it is learnt that 3 new approved customers or coal blocks have been listed and tender floated by AMDC. We are demanding that approved customers be given to the locals,” Engti added.